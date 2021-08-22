Goddard Center to present Met Star’s 'Kaufmann & Fleming'

Submitted content

The Goddard Center presents an encore airing in HD of back to back concerts from two of the Met's biggest stars, "Jonas Kaufmann & Renée Fleming" on Saturday, Aug. 28. Admission is $20 for the general public, $15 for Goddard Members and senior citizens, and $10 students.

A light meal, included in the cost of admission, will be served one hour prior to the performance at 10:55am. The show will start at 11:55am. Members, sponsors and the general public alike must call and make reservations to guarantee food service. At door ticket sales will not include a meal at a $5 reduced price.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that visitors abide by social-distancing guidelines. Masks are required in the building. Masks will be provided upon request. Common touch points are sanitized throughout the day and hand-sanitizer is provided in the lobby.

Experience Renée Fleming perform arias by Puccini and Massenet to selections by Handel and Korngold from the intimate music salon of Dumbarton Oaks in Washington, D.C. Fleming joins the ranks of Leontyne Price and Joan Sutherland now having performed at the historic property. In the candlelit room lined with exquisite tapestries, intricately carved woodwork, inlaid wood floors, and gently arched doorways and windows, Fleming, accompanied by pianist, conductor, and director of Washington National Opera’s Cafritz Young Artist program, Robert Ainsley, put forth a dreamy concert that kicks off with a special piece, “And the People Stayed Home,” a poem penned by Kitty O’Meara at the beginning of the pandemic and put to music by composer John Corigliano. Recorded on August 1, 2020, the beloved soprano also performs favorites such as “Endless pleasure, endless love” from Handel’s “Semele,” Canteloube’s “Baïlèro,” and the Marschallin’s Act I monologue from Strauss’ “Der Rosenkavalier.”

Superstar tenor Jonas Kaufmann sings a program of classic arias, live from the ornate Polling Abbey located in the rolling Bavarian countryside outside Munich, Germany. The grand Baroque interior of the historic venue, built in the 1770s with soaring vaulted ceilings and breathtaking frescoes inspired by the arts, serves as a perfect setting for a performance showing off Kaufmann’s prowess in a collection of strenuous and spectacular showcases for the tenor voice. Selections will include “Nessun dorma” from Turandot, “E lucevan le stelle” from Tosca, “Ah! lève-toi, soleil” from Roméo et Juliette, and “La fleur que tu m’avais jetée” from Carmen, among many others.

The Goddard Center’s Met Opera season will continue with Mussorgsky’s “Boris Godunov” concert on Saturday, October 16th.

The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave SW in Ardmore. For more information please call the business office at (580) 226-0909 or visit our website at goddardcenter.org. National Sponsors for The Met Live: in HD series are The Neubauer Family Foundation, Bloomberg and the Toll Brothers. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner.