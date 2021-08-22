Michelin donates electrostatic sprayer to The Clubhouse

Employees from the Michelin Ardmore plant visited The Clubhouse Friday morning to drop off a special delivery. The tire manufacturer donated a special electrostatic sprayer that can be used to quickly and efficiently sanitize indoor surfaces such as the arcade equipment and the children's soft play area. Michelin also included bottles of solution to go into the machine with a combined value of the machine and solution is worth approximately $2,000.

Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin said they had been interested in getting a similar machine in the past but had hesitated because none of the companies they had looked into could guarantee that the spray would not damage the arcade machines. They learned about this particular sprayer and solution after Michelin used it during their family fun days event at the Clubhouse over the course of two weekends.

Michelin Personnel Manager Warren Blackmon said the company uses the same sprayer to sanitize all the equipment at their plant.

"It doesn't harm any of the equipment," Blackmon said. "It was so nice that The Clubhouse allowed us to have a private party here for our employees and their families. We brought one over to use in between groups, and this is a quick way to sanitize between groups. We wanted to give The Clubhouse one so that people coming in can have confidence that everything they are touching has been sanitized.

Ervin said since the Michelin events were spread out over the course of two weekends, the company allowed The Clubhouse to keep the sprayer during the week.

"It really simplified everybody's life," Ervin said. "We're constantly trying to wipe down our games, and we've got to climb up into the soft play area to wipe that down. This just made everything so much easier for our staff."

She said she was extremely thankful to Michelin for the donation.

"This was such a generous gift from Michelin," she said. "The confidence that it gives our guests is limitless."