MSC, Michelin partnership recognized with Regents’ Business Partnership Excellence Award

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education have recognized the collaboration between Murray State College and Michelin with a Regents’ Business Partnership Excellence Award. The annual awards are designed to highlight successful partnerships between higher education institutions and businesses which are cultivating the higher education learning environment.

In 2021 Michelin and Murray State College began a collaboration to provide potential students with education and work opportunities through the Michelin Technical Scholars program.

“With the recent introduction of MSC’s manufacturing technology degree option and the College’s participation in the Michelin Tech Scholars Program, students in southern Oklahoma are gaining new and beneficial opportunities for career growth,” Murray State College President Joy McDaniel said.

Participants in the program work part time as Michelin employees while attending Murray State, with Michelin providing full scholarships to cover tuition, fees, and books. The program reinforces classroom knowledge through on-the-job training and, upon graduation, interested and qualified students join Michelin as reliability technicians earning salaries comparable to graduates with four-year college degrees.

“Murray State College is proud to partner with Michelin to produce Tech Scholar manufacturing graduates who will add energy and intellectual resources to our great state through a program that brings together higher education and local industry,” McDaniel said.

Twenty-seven business and higher education partnerships throughout the state were recognized with Regent’s Business Partnership Excellence Awards in a virtual ceremony in July. Institutions involved in the partnerships receive an economic development grant that may be applied to tuition of an employee from the partner business, internship for a current student, faculty externship or enhancement through equipment, materials or supplies.

Students interested in Murray State’s manufacturing technology degree program or the Michelin Technical Scholars program can call 580-387-7137 or email outreach@mscok.edu for more information or visit MSC’s website at mscok.edu. For more information about the Regents Business Partnership Excellence Awards program and to view this year’s honorees visit https://okhighered.org/econ-dev/RBPEA