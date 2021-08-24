Carter County's COVID cases fall 26.3%; Oklahoma cases up 4.7%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases increased 4.7% in Oklahoma in the week ending Sunday as the state added 15,542 cases. The previous week had 14,851 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 13th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 12.7% from the week before, with 1,031,057 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 1.51% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 44 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Carter County reported 160 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 217 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 7,252 cases and 133 deaths.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Nowata, Adair and Cherokee counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Oklahoma County, with 2,753 cases; Tulsa County, with 2,749 cases; and Cleveland County, with 1,046. Weekly case counts rose in 50 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Oklahoma, Tulsa and Cleveland counties.

Oklahoma ranked 38th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 51.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 60.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 84,387 vaccine doses, including 44,492 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 84,118 vaccine doses, including 55,692 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 3,700,271 total doses.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 25 counties, with the best declines in Carter, Atoka and Wagoner counties.

In Oklahoma, 82 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 63 people were were reported dead.

A total of 524,376 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,676 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 37,709,810 people have tested positive and 628,503 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 22.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,887

The week before that: 2,662

Four weeks ago: 1,248

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 127,810

The week before that: 119,267

Four weeks ago: 65,419

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.