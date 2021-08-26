Healdton Oilfield Days set for this weekend

Healdon Oilfield Days will be returning for its 44th year this weekend. The two-day event kicks off Friday evening with the Healdton Oilfield Days Rodeo at the Healdton Rodeo Grounds, and additional activities such as a car show, parade, games and other activities are set for all day Saturday.

Healdton Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Amber Ford said everything will begin with the mutton Bustin' competition prior to Friday's rodeo.

"Starting at 8:00 (p.m.) we have our mutton busting competition," Ford said. "That's where kids six and under see how long they can ride a sheep, and whoever is able to ride the longest is the winner. That's followed up by our rodeo at 8:30," she said.

On Saturday morning, the events start early at 7 a.m. with the Old Timers Breakfast at Healdton Middle School, where the city's senior citizens are celebrated and the Oilman of the Year is announced.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the car show will be set up at the Healdton Oil Museum. This area will also have vendors, food trucks and a dunk tank which will be raising funds for the Healdton Band Boosters.

Other activities scheduled at the Healdton Oil Museum are the kid's games beginning at 11:00 a.m. with proceeds going to the Healdton cheerleaders and the local band Drive Train from noon to 2 p.m.

The parade is set for 10 a.m. with the lineup beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Fifth Street.

The event wraps up Saturday evening with another mutton bustin' competition and rodeo beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday's rodeo will also feature a mechanical bull.

Ford thanked all of the sponsors for this years event and the rodeo queen candidates who helped fundraise. She said the rodeo queen will be announced during Saturday's rodeo.

"This year we have five contestants, and they have worked so hard to help us put on this event," she said. "They raise money from sponsors, and sell the rodeo tickets. Whoever raises the most money will determine who the winner will be."