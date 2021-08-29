Rain, seasonable weather to come to Southern Oklahoma while Hurricane Ida stays east

Southern Oklahoma could see a few showers and thunderstorms over the next few days but a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is not to be blamed. The National Weather Service in Norman predicts a cold front from the Great Plains to be responsible for upcoming wet weather as temperatures become more seasonable next week.

John Pike, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said a cold front will weaken before coming across Oklahoma but associated upper-level disturbances could lead to a few showers and slightly cooler temperatures beginning this weekend.

"It's a disturbance coming across the northern Plains and there's going to be a cold front that's going to come down, maybe cross Kansas and then wash out up there," Pike said on Friday.

"With this upper wave across the north, that's actually trimming the temperatures down just a little bit. Not a whole lot like we're getting a front coming through," said Pike.

Weather updates:Get your hourly forecast

With temperatures expected to return to the low and mid 90s, that same disturbance could also lead to rain and thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon. Pike did not expect those storms to cause any severe weather.

Meanwhile in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ida intensified from tropical storm on Saturday and is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts. Pike said early models had the system impacting southern Oklahoma but updated models this week from the National Hurricane Center keep the storm well to the east of Oklahoma.

On Friday, Pike expected the tropical system to have a minimal impact on southern Oklahoma weather.

"The only thing we're really going to get from that hurricane will be maybe some moisture coming through. During the afternoon, if we heat up enough, we could generate a few thunderstorms."