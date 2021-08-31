Ardmore Animal Shelter works to find homes for animals during Clear the Shelter event

Over half the animals available at the Ardmore Animal Shelter were adopted on Saturday during the facility's annual Clear the Shelter event. The shelter had dropped adoption fees to $10 to facilitate finding as many new homes as possible. While they are happy with the overall success, they still want to achieve their goal of finding all new animals new homes. With this goal in mind, all adoption fees will remain $10 for the rest of the week.

On Saturday a total of 74 dogs and cats were adopted, but an additional 20 animals were relinquished. That brought the total up to 70 animals remaining at the shelter at the end of the day. With the animals relinquished on Monday plus the number of puppies and kittens still in foster care, this total is brought up to well over 100 animals still looking for homes.

While the shelter is urging those who are interested to adopt, a post to their social media reminded the public that adopting a pet on a whim just because of a low price is not a good idea. It pointed out that pets are a lifelong commitment. That being said, not every pet will be a perfect fit at its new home. However they ask that anyone adopting an animal give it seven days to decompress from the shelter and become acclimated to their new surroundings before returning it to the shelter.

For those who are unable to adopt a pet at this time but would still like to contribute to the shelter, there are a variety of ways to help. They can always use additional dog food, cat food, and kitty litter. They are also always in need of cleaning supplies such as bleach, Lysol, or Clorox wipes. They can even make use of used items such as old blankets and towels.

The Ardmore Animal Shelter is at 321 Carol Brown Blvd and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. All adoptions will be $10 through the rest of the week and will return to the regular fee of $65 for dogs and $45 for cats next week. The adoption fee will cover an examination as well as initial vaccinations and spaying or neutering..