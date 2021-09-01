Need help with your finances? Grace Center is offering a 6-week money management class

Submitted content

Beginning Sept. 9, the Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma will teach its money management six-week curriculum to adults who wish to develop personal finance skills to empower them in their life choices.

The curriculum explores budgeting, spending, saving, banking, debt, credit, agreements, contracts, investing, and more to help adult students build strong money habits that they can begin to apply immediately. The course aims to reduce the risk of mistakes that lead to disastrous money struggles.

“Unfortunately, many community members have no history of personal finance education or financial literacy skills,” said Laura Eastes Akers, executive director of the Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma. “They must take personal finance into their own hands, which can lead to financial disasters. The Grace Center’s course educates and encourages people to make informed financial decisions and to prepare for unexpected events. Students learn tools they can begin to use immediately to better handle their money and future.”

The course will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 9, and will be held each following Thursday until Oct. 14. The class will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Grace Center, 11 A St. NW. Participants who complete all six weeks of the course will be eligible for additional bill assistance from the Grace Resource Center up to $200. There is no cost to take the course.

ProLiteracy through the support of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides financial and technical support for the course.

To enroll or learn more about the course, call the Grace Center at 580-223-2027.