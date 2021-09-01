Main Street Authority manager resigns, plans moving forward for downtown development

The general manager of the Ardmore Main Street Authority, Jeff DiMiceli, handed in his resignation to the organization's board of trustees late last week. Dimiceli's resignation was announced on Wednesday and is effective immediately.

AMSA Board Chair Sherri Snyder said their organization committee will be meeting in the near future to begin the work of finding his replacement.

"We're going to be putting together an action plan about how to move forward," she said. "We'll be meeting to discuss if the position's job description needs to be updated in any way and to discuss who we need to reach out to about our services and plans for the future."

DiMiceli said he is very happy with the work accomplished during his tenure but felt it was time for him to leave.

"I think a lot of good things have happened, and we've seen an influx of new businesses and have developed a great relationship with the city," DiMiceli said. "Those were two of my goals coming in, and now it's time to let somebody else come in and take it the rest of the way. I've been thinking about this for a while now. I needed a break, and they needed someone new."

Despite DiMiceli's departure, Snyder said plans for continued development in the Depot District are moving ahead. The most visible changes are currently taking place at Depot Park.

"The park is on schedule for completion by the end of the year barring any unforeseen complications," Snyder said. "We recently received $300,000 from the Chickasaw Nation, and we believe that will finish out all of the design elements ensured."

She said there have been a few issues that have come up so far which stem from working in an area with more than a century's worth of developments, redevelopments and history.

"It seems like every time the crew gets into a new area to start building, they find a new issue," she said. "We thought there were 10 pillars from an old structure, and it turns out there were 40. We also came across an extremely large slap of concrete that we think may have come from an old parking lot that got covered up. So we're having to adjust our plans as we go."

Moving west up Main Street, the organization's economic vitality committee is working on a new plan called Refresh the West which Snyder said will help build continuity between East Main and West Main.

"We want to bring all of the elements that are down towards Depot Park — the trash cans, the benches, the planters -- up further west," she said. "We'll be painting all the light poles and hanging banners with your business' advertising that say Depot District. We're very excited about everything that's coming up, we think this will really help build more character to the area."