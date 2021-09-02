First Bank & Trust to host downtown 9/11 memorial stair climb

With just more than a week before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack that killed over 400 first responders in New York City, a group of Ardmoreites is working to organize a downtown 9/11 memorial stair climb to mark the anniversary locally.

Stair climbs have been organized in cities and towns across the country in the 20 years since the deadly terror attack and usually involve firefighters climbing over100 flights of stairs, often while wearing the weight of protective gear. The events are a way to remember the New York City firefighters who died in the World Trade Center’s 110-story twin towers when they collapsed.

Of the 412 first responders, like police and paramedics, that died responding to the towers after commercial airplanes struck each of the buildings, 343 of them were New York City firefighters.

Before the pandemic, many area first responders would travel to Oklahoma City or Dallas to participate in large events with hundreds of participants. Last year, officers from three area law enforcement agencies climbed the home bleachers of Noble Stadium 40 times on Sept. 11 to keep the tradition alive. The following day, seven members of the Ardmore Fire Department climbed the stairs in a training tower 22 times.

Melissa Woolly has already spent plenty of her time supporting local law enforcement, most recently with her group Heroes with Hope in donating supplies to dozens of area officers. When she was recently approached by an Ardmore police officer who wanted to see a local memorial stair climb organized, she again lent her support to the local community of first responders.

She said upwards of 30 Ardmore police and firefighters have shown interest in climbing the six flights of stairs at the downtown First Bank and Trust building at least 18 times on Saturday, Sept. 11.

“More than likely, they’re going to have to do it in shifts,” Woolly said on Wednesday. ““We’ll just wait and see who all shows up.”

Ardmore Fire Department training officer Jason Wodyzaik said that two local firefighters have already committed to participating in the Oklahoma City climb this year but said others have shown interest in a local event. While last year’s climb at the department’s training tower was done in lieu of larger events canceled due to the pandemic, many of those larger events have resumed.

According to the Oklahoma City Stair Climb website, the two Ardmore firefighters will be climbing in memory of B.C. Richard Prunty and Cpt. David Wooley, two New York City firefighters who died in 2001.

Woolly admitted that she’s not completely sure what the Ardmore memorial stair climb will look like but hopes it can become an annual event. She also hopes that members of the public can also find a way to show support for local first responders throughout the day as they complete the arduous climb.

“Being that it’s the first time that they’ve done it this way, it’s going to be a learning curve. We’ll see how it goes and hopefully we have a good turnout,” said Woolly.

“I know myself I probably couldn’t conquer that so I think it’s really awesome that they’re willing to come out and show their support for the fallen heroes.”