Extent of statewide hospital bed shortage unclear, staffing remains a concern

State health officials have resumed regular reporting of hospital bed capacity in Oklahoma and say staffing remains a critical issue for hospitals. While the state health commissioner reassured reporters this week that a limited number of staffed beds remain available for patients regardless of COVID-19, the leader of Mercy Hospital Ardmore described a much more dire situation facing local health care workers.

“We feel like we have capacity in the state,” said state health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye. “We talk weekly with the chief medical officers and they all tell us they have beds available, they just don’t have a lot of staffing and that they’re stressed.”

Frye’s comments came on Thursday as reporters from across the state pressed him and other health officials about newly resumed hospital data reporting and discrepancies between federal, state and individual hospital bed reports. State health officials have repeatedly warned that hospital capacity data is a point-in-time snapshot and can fluctuate by the hour depending on real-time admissions and discharges.

Regardless, the state health department this week started again reporting the daily number and percentage of open and staffed beds in hospitals and ICUs by region in an effort to be more transparent with the information.

“We know this context around hospitalizations is important information to share during this surge in cases,” Frye said.

According to updated data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday, about 1,600 of more than 6,300 staffed hospital beds – about 26% – were open in Oklahoma on Thursday. According to the same data, about 2,000 of nearly 7,400 staffed beds were open in Oklahoma two weeks prior.

Similarly, the numbers of staffed and open ICU beds across the state have both dropped in recent weeks. About 10% of the roughly 860 staffed ICU beds in Oklahoma –87 beds total – were open on Aug. 21. The number fell to 61 open ICU beds on Thursday, or less than 9% of about 680 staffed ICU beds.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma seems to have plateaued in recent weeks but emergency room visits for the disease continue to climb. On Friday, the three-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma was 1,477 and remained virtually unchanged all week.

Public health officials have said that the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which is more contagious and severe than previous variants, is fueling the current surge of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Over 75% of COVID-19 tests sequenced by the state since January have been identified as the delta variant.

According to the OSDH weekly epidemiology report on Wednesday, Oklahoma emergency rooms saw over 400 patients visit due to COVID-19 just on Aug. 30, compared to less than 200 per day through June and into July. Through the month of August, 185 fully vaccinated Oklahomans were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 compared to 2,829 unvaccinated hospital admissions among unvaccinated patients.

While data from the state health department suggests a limited amount of open and staffed hospital beds across the state, Mercy Hospital Ardmore President Daryle Voss said that there is no bed availability in Oklahoma or surrounding states. Furthermore, he said the Ardmore emergency department continues to hold multiple patients waiting on beds to open elsewhere.

“During this COVID surge, we are holding between five to a dozen patients in the emergency department at any given time because we have no ICU staffed beds available. Some patients wait three to four days in the ER for an ICU bed,” Voss said in a Thursday email.

He said that the hospital was caring for 26 patients with COVID-19 on Thursday, one of the lowest numbers the hospital has reported in about a month. While the pandemic may not directly be filling most of the hospital beds in Ardmore, the strain on local health care remains intense.

“For a week, we were unable to successfully transfer patients even though we virtually called every hospital in the state of Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Colorado and New Mexico. There are no ICU beds available and it’s putting a strain on our health care system and our community. Our physicians, nurses and co-workers are exhausted from caring for the increased volume of patients and how sick they are,” said Voss.

The hospital postponed all elective surgeries and reduced the number of specialty care beds for a third week this week to help alleviate the strain on other health care workers.

While repeated comments by Voss seem to contradict the state's public health data on statewide hospital bed availability, hospital leaders across the state have reported similar shortages. A state of emergency went into effect in Stillwater on Friday in order to receive assistance from the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps through at least the weekend.

Corps members will help man overflow tents constructed outside of the Stillwater Medical emergency department and assist with increases of patient volume as space allows. The state of emergency went into effect one day before Oklahoma State University hosts their football season opener against Missouri State.

“With the upcoming holiday weekend, several large events and our current lack of available beds and staffing, we are extremely concerned about an additional surge of patients needing medical care.” said Shyla Eggers, Director of Public Relations at Stillwater Medical, in a Thursday statement.

With high school and college football resuming and an extended Labor Day weekend, health officials continue urging Oklahomans to vaccinate, mask, socially distance and keep up hygiene practices to slow the spread of COVID-19.