Noble Research Institute senior pecan specialist given the Herman Hinrichs Pecan Citation Award

Noble Research Institute Senior Pecan Specialist, Charlie Graham, was given the Herman Hinrichs Pecan Citation Award for work he has done to support the Oklahoma pecan industry.

The annual Herman Hinrichs Pecan Citation Award recognizes a professional who has made a significant contribution to the Oklahoma pecan industry. The winner is chosen by the Oklahoma Pecan Growers Association and is awarded during their annual meeting.

“Charlie has been a great asset to the Noble pecan team as a consultant and researcher. He will be instrumental as we focus on regenerative agriculture, especially for the pecan industry across the US,” said Charles Rohla, Pecan and Specialty Agriculture Systems Manager.

Graham has been at Noble for over three years, where he works with pecan growers across the state of Oklahoma and has helped lead numerous field days, workshops and webinars. Additionally, Graham contributes to the Oklahoma State University Pecan Class that meets monthly from February through October.

Before arriving at Noble, Graham studied diseases in cotton and Chile peppers at New Mexico State University and was the professor of plant breeding and horticulture at the Louisiana State University Agricultural Center, specializing in fruit and nut crops for over 20 years.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Oklahoma Pecan Growers Association with this award,” Graham said. “I am fortunate to work with such a supportive industry that continuously works with me to improve pecan production across the state. I would like to thank my family and my co-workers at Noble. They push me every day to do my best work. I am blessed to be able to do what I love for a living and look forward to helping more pecan producers with Noble.”

Graham earned his Bachelor of Science in Physical Education with a minor in Biology, as well as his Master of Science in Horticulture from Texas A&M University. Graham also obtained a Doctor of Philosophy in Plant Physiology from Clemson University.