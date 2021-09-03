Pride of Ardmore to take flight with first halftime show since 2019

The sharp beeping of an electronic metronome has pierced the air of Noble Stadium every other morning this week to keep the Pride of Ardmore in step as they prepare for a new marching season. On Friday evening, the Ardmore High School marching band will take the field in Ada for the first proper halftime show since the start of the pandemic.

And for band members this year, the sky is the limit.

“I tried to theme the show to something that we can teach the kids about life,” said John Moreno, associate director of bands for Ardmore schools. “This year, we’re just trying to be very uplifting.”

Moreno said the theme of this year’s show is “If I Could Fly,” and features music from Star Trek, Mulon Rouge and an original piece by music composer and educator Richard Saucedo.

The show will be the first complete show performed by the Pride of Ardmore since 2019. Last year, as the pandemic canceled competitions and football games, the band instead played standards and older Ardmore music and used simple marching maneuvers to keep fans entertained with different performances each week.

“We kind of took the college band approach and did a different pep-tune show every week,” said Moreno. “We did like 10 sets a week when our contest shows tend to be somewhere between 40 and 70 sets.”

Associate director of fine arts Chauvin Aaron said that a priority for his staff is to keep students in a good mental space as the pandemic joins other aspects of life that can be heavy for some teens. He hopes the selection of this year’s music will reflect those efforts.

“When we think about the things we’ve been through this year, the idea of thinking above your current circumstances...is a space we really need to keep our kids in,” Aaron said.

Drum major Jessica Johnson is excited to return to the field for full shows again along with the large number of band members that may not have a lot of marching experience.

“The freshmen (class) is the largest class that we have right now and the sophomores are our second-largest class. Last year we didn’t get a real marching season in so they’re basically new at it,” Johnson said after a Thursday morning rehearsal at Noble Stadium.

Despite the difficulties of recruiting new members during a pandemic, school music leaders are pleased with the growing size of the band. Moreno said that the band has about 85 members, which is slightly bigger than previous years.

For Aaron, the growing number of band members is welcome if not unexpected.

“You never really know what’s going to happen because recruiting has definitely been limited in the past two school years,” said Aaron.

The Pride of Ardmore not only has to prepare for halftime shows every Friday night, but several marching competitions are also on the calendar for this fall. Aaron said the band will compete in Pauls Valley on Sept. 25, Elgin on Oct. 2. and Yukon on Oct. 26. Moreno expects “some really neat effects” to be incorporated into the show by the end of the year.

The University of Oklahoma marching band will also make a brief stop in Ardmore on Oct. 26 and is expected to perform for the public.

For drum major Charles Brady, the ability to don a uniform and take the field under stadium lights cannot come soon enough.

“We’ve worked long and hard on this thing and I can’t wait to see it pay off,” said Brady.

The Pride of Ardmore will take to the home field for the first time on Friday, Sept. 10, when the Ardmore Tigers play the Shawnee Wolves at Noble Stadium.