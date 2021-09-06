Goddard Center to host Garden Concert and Chili Fundraiser

Submitted content

The Goddard Center is excited to invite you and your family to a garden concert on Saturday, September 25th with singer-songwriters “Jennings & Keller”, award-winning nationally touring duo based out of Florida. Guests who arrive early can also take part in our Art Studio’s Chili Bowl Fundraiser and take home a handmade, one-of-a-kind ceramic bowl. A bowl of chili to-go is $25 and the chili with the concert is $50. The chili bowl fundraiser starts at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.. Please register with the office in advance.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are required in the building. Masks will be provided upon request. Common touch points are sanitized throughout the day and hand-sanitizer is provided in the lobby. The concert will be general admission with the public socially distancing themselves.

“Jennings & Keller” offer up 21st Century Americana with influences in folk, jazz, and roots music. They fuse many different musical elements into a unique eclectic style that is refreshingly diverse.

Dana Keller, a veteran pedal steel, dobro, and guitar player, has spent years performing on stage or in the studio with such luminaries as Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Stevie Wonder, Larry Graham, Marvin Gaye, Dave Mason, Johnny Rodriguez and The Allen Brothers, to name a few. Dana has been an endorsee of the Gretsch Guitar and Drum Company since 1980. His dobro playing has been called "jaw-droppingly good". Along with being lauded for his world-class musicianship, he is known as a "songwriter's songwriter", often drawing comparisons to Gene Clark and Jessie Winchester.

Laurie Jennings Oudin is a former Shakespearean actress who has spent many years on the stage. Her theater background combined with a lifetime of professional singing gives her an obvious command of the stage as well as the songs she sings. With a vocal style that ranges from early Joni Mitchell to Emmylou Harris, Laurie leaves audiences mesmerized by her stunning vocal delivery.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Goddard Center business office or by calling 580-226-0909 during regular business hours. This performance is sponsored in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts. The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave SW in Ardmore. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner.