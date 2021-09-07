Food for Pets giving away free dog and cat food this week

Food for Pets will be giving away free dog and cat food to low-income individuals at Glen Rabe Motors at 2 N Commerce this Thursday, Sept. 9. The food give away will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until all the food is gone.

Food for Pets Founder Renee Wiggins said she began the organization in October 2018 as a way of helping low-income individuals, veterans, senior citizens, people with disabilities, the homeless and other pet owners who are struggling to feed and spay or neuter their dog or cat.

"We're really wanting to raise public awareness, so we're going to be out in the community giving away the free dog and cat food that has been generously provided by Dollar General," Wiggins said. "Glen Rabe has also been another wonderful partner and we appreciate them greatly for letting us set up at their business."

In addition to the free pet food, the organization will also be handing out forms for spay and neuter assistance.

"So far this year, from January through August, we have helped spay and neuter 270 dogs and cats," Wiggins said. "But there are still far too many unwanted dogs, cats, puppies and kittens being dropped off at the shelter."

The forms are also available for pickup at the Food and Resource Center of Southern Oklahoma.

Wiggins said Food for Pets will continue giving away free pet food at the Glen Rabe location at 2 N Commerce every other Thursday through the end of the year. The events will start at 10:30 a.m. and last until all the food is gone on September 9, September 23, October 7, etc.