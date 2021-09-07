Carter County's COVID cases up 72.5%; Oklahoma cases holding steady

Mike Stucka

Editor's note: Due to a calculation error, local communities' death records from the latest week were repeated as the previous week in these reports between July 26 and Aug. 30.

Oklahoma reported 18,438 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 18,036 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 12th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 5.2% from the week before, with 1,146,098 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 1.61% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 44 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Carter County reported 326 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 189 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 7,767 cases and 137 deaths.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Coal County with 1,274 cases per 100,000 per week; Latimer County with 1,122; and Atoka County with 1,090. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Oklahoma County, with 3,504 cases; Tulsa County, with 2,906 cases; and Cleveland County, with 1,338. Weekly case counts rose in 61 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Oklahoma, Tulsa and Cleveland counties.

Oklahoma ranked 35th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 54% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 62.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Saturday, Oklahoma reported administering another 95,647 vaccine doses, including 42,662 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 109,025 vaccine doses, including 52,265 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 3,889,624 total doses.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 14 counties, with the best declines in Le Flore County, with 235 cases from 262 a week earlier; in Adair County, with 179 cases from 200; and in Okfuskee County, with 59 cases from 72.

In Oklahoma, 189 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 136 people were were reported dead.

A total of 560,850 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,001 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 39,944,987 people have tested positive and 648,468 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Thursday, Sept. 2.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,933

The week before that: 2,855

Four weeks ago: 2,006

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 128,205

The week before that: 128,869

Four weeks ago: 95,496

