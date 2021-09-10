Lambert named to NextGen Under 30

Submitted content

This past month we learned that one of our own was awarded the NextGen Under 30 award! NextGen Under 30 Oklahoma recognizes individuals who demonstrate talent, drive, and service to their communities. The NextGen Under 30 Leadership and Award Recognition Program was founded in 2011 and has received over 1,678 nominations as there are many talented young individuals living in Oklahoma.

In just ten years, the NextGen Under 30 program has expanded throughout Oklahoma, with 1,811 award winners selected from 8,678 nominees, from over 421 different companies and organizations located in cities and towns across the entire State of Oklahoma. The NextGen under 30 mission has been to identify and honor these very talented young Oklahomans as a way of encouraging them to follow their lifetime family and career goals in Oklahoma.

Dillon Lambert embodies the desired attributes in award winners. He is an innovative leader, an energetic learner, and a loyal confidant in his personal life and his career. As a member of the team in his 5th year at Ryan Hobbs Investment Services, Inc., he’s proven as an invaluable resource. We are proud of his accomplishments and look forward with great anticipation to his success in the future! CONGRATULATIONS DILLON!