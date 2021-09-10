Park Dental Research to Acquire Orthodontic Software and 3D Aligner Manufacturer Orchestrate 3D

Submitted content

Park Dental Research announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Orchestrate Corp. a 3D Printing specialty company and manufacturer of dental orthodontic software headquartered in Redlands, California. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This acquisition gives Park Dental Research access to two of the fastest growing segments in the dental industry. “Our combined digital products and expertise will enable a digital vertical integration approach with more options than ever, including Park Dental 3D printers and software, Orchestrate 3D tooth movement and treatment planning software, and Park Dental Implants and 3D surgical guide solutions to the digital workflow,” said Ronald Bulard, President and CEO, Park Dental Research. “Together, we will have an end-to-end digital solution, making the process easier, faster and better for dentists everywhere. In addition, allowing for the most competitive pricing and quality in the clear orthodontic OEM manufacturing space in North America.”

Dental implants and clear orthodontic aligners are rapidly emerging as the standard of care in dentistry. A titanium screw replaces the roots of an extracted tooth and is integrated into the bone structure of the jaw over the course of a few months to become a highly-stable platform for a crown, bridge, or full-arch denture. Implants offer several advantages over traditional crown and bridge work such as no preparation of adjacent teeth, better esthetics, and no resorption of bone in the jaw. Clear aligners are manufactured by Park Dental Research/Orchestrate for many of the largest OEM solutions of orthodontic aligners in North America and Europe.

Orchestrate is best known for its innovative 3D orthodontic treatment planning and manufacturing software, which allows both dentists and dental laboratories to digitally plan for the movement and straightening of teeth. Orchestrate software is currently used by many of the leading manufactures and orthodontists around the world to design and manufacture clear orthodontic appliances.

“We are looking forward to the reputation, resources and international reach that Park Dental Research brings to help us build this business,” said Todd Ehrler, DDS, MS and Chairman of the Board, Orchestrate Corporation. “Its overall strength in dental implants, 3D digital printing and manufacturing of automation equipment in the orthodontic clear aligner space makes them a particularly good partner for us.”

One of the world’s oldest and most respected implant manufacturers in the dental industry, Park Dental Research manufactures and markets a wide range of products and services used by dental professionals worldwide to improve oral health. These products are designed to meet dental implant and orthodontic preventive dentistry needs. Park Dental Research’s current digital dentistry offerings include JUELL 3D production printers and resins– an innovative 3D solution for the manufacture and production of 3D dental models.

Orchestrate 3D employees are located at its headquarters in Redlands, California and in offices around the United States. The transaction closed September 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.