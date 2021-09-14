Goddard Center announces $9 million capital improvement campaign

On Friday evening, the Goddard Center announced a $9,025,000 capital improvement campaign to renovate and expand their current facilities. The project will be done in two phases with the first focusing on the main building and the second focusing on the art studio.

The Goddard Center was originally built in 1970 as a community center for art, dance, music, theatre and cultural activities. In 2000, the Goddard acquired the Merrick building down the street and converted it into an art teaching space.

Executive Director Ken Bohannon said the plans for the renovation project began in 2018 with a master planning committee made up of community members, local artists, Ardmore Little Theatre members and others. The committee hired a consultant from New York City to come to town and the plans for the facility were based on the consultants recommendations.

The focus of the improvements will be expanding the facility to increase capacity for art teaching and small performances and renovating the facilities to make them ADA accessible and code compliant for fire suppression.

The first phase will focus on replacing all windows and roofs, remodeling the art galleries and expanding the lobby, making the facility ADA accessible and remodeling all the restrooms, making the facility code compliant for fire suppression and alarms, and adding a new art storage system. Some of the most outwardly visible changes in this phase will include expanding the size of the lobby and adding a new two-story glass exterior to the front of the main building.

The second phase will focus on remodeling the art studio building and bringing it up to code, increasing the size of painting and drawing spaces, increasing the restroom capacity, adding a loading dock and creating new storage for Ardmore Little Theatre.

"This campaign is more than just a way to raise money for concrete, steel and glass," Bohannon said. "It's a campaign to further a legacy and keep art alive in Southern Oklahoma."