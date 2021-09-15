Decorating downtown: Create Ardmore scarecrow contest returns for 2021

Even though the official beginning of fall is not until next week, the days are already getting cooler and shorter. To help get the community into the harvest-time spirit, Create Ardmore will be bringing back the annual scarecrow contest to the Depot District starting next weekend, and festive figures will adorn the lampposts, poles and benches up and down Main Street.

This year will be the third year for the competition and organizers are hoping this year's event will be the biggest and best yet with scarecrows divided into four separate categories. As with the previous two years there will be a traditional category, a fantastical category and a business category, and this year there will be a category exclusively for children.

Scarecrows in the traditional category are the sort of figures one might see in a farmer's garden. Fantastical scarecrows could depict a character from a book, fairytale or movie — or whatever else the creator has in mind. Scarecrows in the business category will need to depict some reference to their business, such as Mr. Monopoly representing a bank. Finally the kids category is limited to elementary-aged children, and should be built and designed by children.

A panel of judges will evaluate all of the scarecrows and award $500 "Scarecrow Dollars" to the winning scarecrow in each category. These scarecrow dollars can be spent at any merchant participating in the contest.

Maria Wilkinson, a board member of Create Ardmore, said they are very excited to bring the contest back.

"People have absolutely loved the scarecrows for the past couple years, and they really help give our downtown unique character," Wilkinson said. "The first year we had 24 entries. Last year we had over 30. So we're really hoping to see a big turnout this year."

Entry forms for the scarecrow contest can be found online at www.createardmore.org/scarecrow-contest. The forms must be turned in by September 22 either via email to createardmore@gmail.com or in person to Antiques, Etc. or to Maria's Garden. The scarecrows will be on display from Saturday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 7.