United Way of South Central Oklahoma kicks of 2021 campaign, $875,000 goal set

The United Way of South Central Oklahoma kicked off its 2021 campaign drive on Monday at the HFV Wilson Community Center. This year's goal is $875,000 , the same amount as 2020. The campaign will run through December. Once all funding has been collected the money will be distributed among the 33 United Way partner agencies located in Carter, Johnston, Love, Murray and Marshall Counties. Out of every dollar raised 98% will remain in Southern Oklahoma with the final 2% being used for administrative costs.

Executive Director Daela Echols said this year's campaign is already off to a good start with over $152,000 having already been raised. This figure represents 17% of the total campaign goal.

One of the organization's biggest fundraisers will be coming up soon with the United Way Valero BBQ Showdown set for October. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct.1 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. The first night will focus on Cajun food and the second day will focus on barbecue. Admission will be $20 per day for adults and $5 per day for children 9 and under.

Community Relations Advisor for the Valero Ardmore Refinery, Sara Donaho Jones, said this year's Showdown is already well on its way to being a record-breaking event with over $99,000 in sponsorships and donations already taken if for the event.