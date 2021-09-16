Agriculture grants and loans now available

Submitted content

Two different funding opportunities, the Oklahoma Healthy Food Financing Program and the Agricultural Enhancement and Diversification Program, are now available through the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. Applications will close October 1, 2021.

The Oklahoma Healthy Food Financing Program aims to create or improve a retail food location in areas with low access to fresh foods and a low-income population. These projects could include but are not limited to construction of new grocery stores; construction of small food retailers; or grocery store or small food retailer renovations, expansions, and infrastructure upgrades that improve the availability and quality of fresh produce and other healthy food.

The Agricultural Enhancement and Diversification Program helps fund projects that create rural economic development by bringing new revenue to the farm gate and by increasing jobs in rural areas of the state. There are five funding sources available: a farm diversification grant, an agricultural event grant, a marketing and utilization loan, a cooperative marketing loan, and the basic and applied research loan/grant. The program’s goal is to expand the state’s value-added sector and encourage farm diversification.

Grants up to $10,000 are available for both programs, while loans are not limited to a dollar amount.

For more information or questions, please reach out to program coordinator Jason Harvey at 405-606-1477 or jason.harvey@ag.ok.gov. Applications and additional information can be found at https://ag.ok.gov/economic-development-and-agriculture-markets /