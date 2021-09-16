OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Davis

Staff Reports

UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect to most recent information provided by the OSBI.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Wednesday night in Davis, according to an OSBI press release.

According to the release, The Murray County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance with an officer-involved shooting at approximately 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the 100 block of Pence St. Officers from the Davis Police Department initially responded to the residence where there was an altercation and shots were fired.

One Davis police officer arrived on the scene and encountered Christopher George in the yard. George reportedly initiated an altercation with the officer, allegedly gaining possession of the officer’s service weapon.

According to the release, second Davis officer arrived on the scene and observed the altercation between George and the officer as George allegedly fired a single round from the officer’s service weapon.

According to the report, no one was injured by that round, but George allegedly continued struggling with the officer when the report states that George raised the gun but does not specify the direction.

According to the report, after seeing George "raise the gun" the second officer fired his weapon multiple times, killing George.

Additional information will be released when it is available.