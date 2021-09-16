Touring Smithsonian exhibit in Tishomingo through Oct. 23

Items on display at the Smithsonian Museum are usually about 1,300 miles away in Washington, D.C., but a traveling exhibit has them as close as Tishomingo through Oct. 23. The exhibit titled Crossroads: Change in Rural America will be available in conjunction with local programs before moving to other locations across the state later this year.

“‘Crossroads’ allows us to reflect on Johnston County history, present and future and we are excited to explore what the future may hold for our community,” said Michael Henthorn, branch manager for the Johnston County Library. “We want to convene conversations about what makes our community unique and have developed local exhibitions and public programs to complement the Smithsonian exhibition.”

The Johnston County Library was selected as a stop for the traveling exhibit by the Oklahoma Humanities as part of the Museum on Main Street program. Museum on Main Street has visited over 1,800 small town libraries, museums and other cultural venues since 1994. Other exhibitions this year are touring sites in Nebraska, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The exhibit was formally opened last weekend and has already drawn visitors from out-of-state. The library is also preparing to host groups from surrounding counties because of such a popular exhibit stopping in a town of about 3,000 people.

“This exhibit attracted guests from as far away as Dallas this past weekend and that is just the beginning,” said library marketing specialist Natalie Garrison. “We have groups from Love County, Carter County, Murray County, Atoka County and of course, locally from Johnston County scheduling visits to the exhibit because of the significance of having a national exhibit in our state.”

More:Hometown legend: Straughn to receive Wilson award for arts and culture

The exhibit explores how rural American communities changed during the 20th century, like how the percentage of Americans living in rural areas dropped from 60% in 1900 to about 17% today. Along with exhibit items from the Smithsonian, unique programs and events are developed for each location.

Next week, Murray State College professor Dr. Kirk Rodden will hold a presentation on changing life in rural southeastern Oklahoma on Sept. 23, and New York Times bestselling author Carolyn Brown will speak on writing about rural life on Sept. 29. A writing workshop, cemetery tour, meet and greet with author Jennifer Latham and a screening of the 1955 film Oklahoma! will also be held at the Johnston County Library next month.

After the exhibit closes in Johnston County later next month, it will move to Fort Gibson through the end of the year. It will also make stops in Nowata, Woodward and Pawnee before its final stop in Boley in May and June 2022.