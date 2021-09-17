Drought conditions creep into Oklahoma, storms possible next week

Drought conditions are starting to creep into parts of Oklahoma as abnormal dryness expands across into the central plains. With little rain in the forecast through next week, fire weather conditions are still expected to remain low.

The U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday shows over half of the state experiencing abnormally dry conditions or worse this week, up from just over 27% of the state experiencing dry conditions the week before.

Ardmore historically receives an average of over three inches of rain in the month of September, but the Oklahoma Climatological Survey has recorded less than one-quarter of an inch so far this month. Some parts of the state, mostly in the northwest corner and panhandle, have recorded less than 12 inches of rain for the entire year to date.

While drought conditions are returning to southern Oklahoma for the first time since early this year, the National Weather Service in Norman expects fire weather conditions to remain low for the next week. No red flag or fire warnings had been issued by the weather service as of Thursday afternoon.

Weather conditions in southern Oklahoma through the weekend are expected to be cooler and drier. High temperatures are expected to reach into the low 90s through Monday with relative humidity to remain below 50%. No rain is in the forecast until later next week.

A cold front will move into the area next week which could bring rain and possibly severe weather. Weather service forecast discussions on Thursday suggest the strong cold front could drop temperatures to seasonable values but see most of the precipitation develop in eastern portions of the state.