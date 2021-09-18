$500,000 upgrade planned for downtown parking lot: Some merchants are concerned about attracting homeless, reducing parking

The Ardmore Beautification Council will soon be partnering with the Ardmore Main Street Authority to redo the parking lot located at 215 W. Main Street. The new plans will include 40 parking spaces as well as greenery, landscaping, and public art. The overall project is projected to cost around $500,000 and will begin early next year.

Julie Maher, executive director of the Ardmore Beautification Council, said the parking lot is owned by the Ardmore Main Street Authority. For several years ABC maintained the lot until the AMSA informed them of plans they had to improve it.

"We maintained it for a long time, but several years ago the Main Street Authority took it back from us and said they had plans to redo it themselves," Maher said. "Those plans fell through, and ever since then it hasn't really been maintained. A few years back the City of Ardmore with Main Street's approval came in and cleaned it out, but it's still been an eyesore."

She said ABC believes the improvements will be a benefit to both downtown and city as a whole.

"Our motto is a beautiful city is good business, and we think.this is going to be a beautiful enhancement to Ardmore," Maher said. "With Central Park on one end of Main Street and Depot Park soon to be completed at the other end, we think this will be a nice oasis in the middle."

While it seems everyone agrees that the space needs to be renovated and improved to be a more attractive space, some local merchants are concerned that the proposed changes will be a detriment with the green spaces and seating areas becoming an attractive area for the homeless to congregate.

Aylisa Marion, owner of Concrete Perceptions located directly across the street, said she has seen what some of the homeless do when there is greenery available.

"I'm not against changes, and I think it needs to be redone, but I have some questions about their ideas," she said. "Not a lot of people see what I see from my window. The parking lot used to have these little short shrubs in the front, and the problem with that was I could look out my window and see people squatting in the bushes using the bathroom. Even now there are people who sleep in the alley behind the lot, and an open space there is only going to encourage more of that."

Ruth Hilliar, owner of the Texoma Trading Post located next door to the lot, said she is also concerned about the homeless issue, but she is also concerned about the loss of parking space caused by the redesign.

"Parking downtown is already an issue sometimes, and with this redesign it's going to lose parking space," Hilliar said. "We have a lot of our customers who come in with large trucks and dualies (pickups with dual rear wheels) and I don't know if they'll be able to be able to park in what looks to be smaller spaces. I think they'll also have trouble making such a tight turn to get into the lot."

Both owners also expressed concern about the original plans which went before the Ardmore Historic Preservation Board which said the project was expected to begin in November and last through April as that time frame would include the busy holiday shopping season. However, Maher said the construction will not be beginning until after the first of the year.

"When I turned in those plans, I did not realize how much time the planning, bidding and pre-construction would take," Maher said. "Nothing will be starting before the first of the year, and we're going to have all of our ducks in a row to make sure everything goes as smooth as possible."

Maher also addressed concerns that the new lot will have spaces too small to accommodate larger vehicles.

"Everything will be done to the standards of what the city wants us to do," she said. "Right now the gentleman who designed it put in the parking space dimensions that are standard. If the city of Ardmore wants larger spaces that will be discussed when we go to the City of Ardmore with the permits."

She also addressed the concerns about the homeless.

"There are several things that we as the Ardmore Beautification Council cannot mitigate, such as the homeless situation," Maher said. "Our mission is to enhance that property to make it beautiful, and we can't help it if people misuse the parking lot. If there is a problem people need to contact the police to get it addressed. The situation with the homeless is already here, and it's going to be here."