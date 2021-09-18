The Great Gatsby Featured at Champion Public Library’s October Book Club

Submitted content

Join others at the Champion Public Library for a monthly book club at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7. Conversation, fellowship, and refreshments will be centered on popular book titles for adults to discuss. This month’s book, The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald will be discussed.

The Great Gatsby, third novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, published in 1925 by Charles Scribner’s Sons. Set in Jazz Age New York, the novel tells the tragic story of Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire, and his pursuit of Daisy Buchanan, a wealthy young woman whom he loved in his youth. Unsuccessful upon publication, the book is now considered a classic of American fiction and has often been called the Great American Novel.

“Book Club is a great way for our members to gain new perspectives by reading different genres and types of books they may or may not have picked themselves,” said Circulation Coordinator Rudy Ellis. “Our Book Club members enjoy the fellowship and the variety of books we feature each month.”

For more information, or to pick up your copy today, visit us at 601 Railway Express in Ardmore. You can reach us by phone at 580-223-3164. The Champion Public Library is a branch of the Southern Oklahoma Library System.

