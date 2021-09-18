Guest column: Truth or consequences lost amongst some leaders

Truth or Consequences is more than a city in New Mexico that renamed itself after a 50s radio show. That phrase embodies a concept many of us learned from parents, and others have learned from experience. Being untruthful has negative consequences.

One week after the January 6 domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol a Congressional leader made the following true statement on the floor of the House.

“Let me be clear, last week’s violent attack on the Capitol was undemocratic, un-American and criminal. Violence is never a legitimate form of protest. Freedom of speech and assembly under the constitution is rooted in non-violence. Yet the violent mob that descended upon this body was neither peaceful nor democratic. It acted to disrupt Congress’s constitutional responsibility.”

That same member of Congress said, “the President bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” and added that President Trump should “accept his share of responsibility, quell the brewing unrest and ensure President-elect Biden is able to successfully begin his term.”

That Congressional leader was House Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy, who went on to say, “a fact-finding commission and a censure resolution (against President Trump) would be prudent.”

McCarthy also stated clearly and honestly that Joe Biden won the election.

“What we saw last week was not the American way,” McCarthy said. “Neither is the continued rhetoric that Joe Biden is not the legitimate President. Let’s be clear. Joe Biden will be sworn in as President of the United States in one week because he won the election, and the Presidency and this Congress will face immediate challenges that must be addressed. I stand ready to assist in that effort with good faith, goodwill and an open hand.”

Since then, McCarthy has reversed course by opposing any type of investigation into the January 6 domestic terrorist attack, opposing every action taken by President Biden and supporting Donald Trump’s continued allegations of voter fraud.

On January 6, Trump repeated the allegations of election fraud numerous times. His tweets and videos were almost certainly taken by his extremist supporters as a thank you for the violent attack and encouragement for more of the same.

"These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!" Trump wrote in a tweet at 6:01 p.m.

Since then, Trump has continued to wage verbal war against the American electoral system, the American judicial system, and American voters.

Because the office of the presidency has garnered more than 200 years of credibility, it is understandable that the most ardent supporters of the former president may believe those claims despite overwhelming evidence.

However, logic would seem to dictate that those who rely on elections for their employment would want to instill confidence in election integrity.

Nevertheless, despite the complete lack of evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, those baseless allegations of voter fraud continue. Worse yet, the claims and conspiracy theories have expanded to include the recent attempted recall of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a statement Trump asked, "does anybody really believe the California Recall Election isn't rigged?" He went on to write, "millions and millions of Mail-In Ballots will make this just another giant Election Scam, no different, but less blatant, than the 2020 Presidential Election Scam!"

Larry Elder, the leading Republican candidate, copied Trump’s strategy of spouting baseless allegations of a “rigged” election before votes were cast or counted.

Prior to voting, Elder would not commit to accepting the results of the election. However, after the recall failed by almost 30 points, he did concede the election.

That raises the question of when and how often losers will challenge election results. For generations elections have only been challenged when they were very close and there was a legitimate question about the result.

Continuing unfounded accusations of voter fraud may very well reverse that trend and make election challenges commonplace.

These allegations have already resulted in many states passing laws restricting access to the polls. Even more disturbing is the fact that recently passed laws in some states grant legislatures the authority to overturn election results.

McCarthy should return to the truth he expressed on January 13, because trying to damage faith in our democracy is not the American way.

Elections only result in winners if voters have confidence in the electoral process. Otherwise, they are exercises in futility, resulting in the ongoing battles, divisiveness, accusations and government gridlock.

McCarthy and other elected “leaders” must begin to stand up for the truth, or the consequences may well be the ultimate failure of the “American experiment.”

— Tony Choate has lived in the Ardmore area for more than 50 years. He earned his master's degree in political science from Purdue University after earning a bachelor's degree in legal studies from East Central University. He worked for several years as an adjunct instructor for Murray State College, teaching courses in American history and American government and politics.