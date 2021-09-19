Chamber kicks off National Small Business Week

Submitted content

According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), more than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create nearly two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. This comes as no surprise to us as small businesses are a prevalent, vital and beloved part of Ardmore’s history and current landscape. Our city was built by independent business owners who provided goods, services, and jobs to their fellow Ardmoreites.

To recognize and honor the efforts and contributions of businesses like these across the nation, the SBA celebrated National Small Business Week (NSBW) this past week. As part of this recognition, the free NSBW Virtual Summit gave attendees the opportunity to network and learn about programs and services available to help businesses start and grow, build resilience and support, retain employees, discover new markets, and join key networks. Educational panels provided retooling and innovative practices for entrepreneurs as they look to recover and succeed in the economy ahead, and representatives from Fortune 500 companies discussed their paths to success and shared resources. Many of these replays are available for you to watch on the U.S. Small Business Administration YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/c/sbagov) and I recommend you take a look. Valuable and helpful information awaits you through this access.

Small businesses will continue to play a central role in building a strong local and national economy. You can celebrate your favorite entrepreneurs and establishments, especially in the face of the pandemic, by:

1. Buying gift cards

2. Ordering out this month (check out the Chamber’s Facebook page for ‘No Cook Thursdays’)

3. Starting a ‘shop local’ challenge on your social media

4. Paying it forward (e.g., paying for the order of the person behind you in line and tell the person waiting on you that it is because you appreciate that business)

5. Nominating a business for a small business award or recognition

6. Highlighting local small businesses online

These are challenging times, but thanks to the resilience of small businesses, America’s economy and communities are bouncing back.