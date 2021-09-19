Goddard Center to present Hiroya Tsukamoto in concert

Submitted content

The Goddard Center is excited to invite you and your family to a concert by award winning fingerpicking guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Goddard Center Members can make reservations for free to this event.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are required in the building. Masks will be provided upon request. Common touch points are sanitized throughout the day and hand-sanitizer is provided in the lobby. This concert will not have assigned seats, and the public is asked to social-distance themselves.

Hiroya is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan. He began playing the five-string banjo when he was thirteen, and took up the guitar shortly after. In 2000, Hiroya received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music and came to the United States. He formed his own group in Boston “Interoceanico” (inter-oceanic), which consists of unique musicians from different continents including Latin Grammy Colombian singer Marta Gomez. The group has released three acclaimed records: “The Other Side of the World”, “Confluencia” and “Where the River Shines”. Hiroya has released three solo albums “Solo”, “Heartland” and “Places.”

Hiroya has been leading concerts internationally including several appearances at the Blue Note (NYC), United Nations and Japanese National Television (NHK). In 2018, Hiroya won 2nd place in International Finger Style Guitar Championship.

This concert costs $21.50 for Adults and $11.50 for Students. This event will feature a cash bar. Tickets can be purchased at in-person or by calling the Goddard Center business office at 580-226-0909 during regular business hours. The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave SW in Ardmore. This performance is sponsored in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner.