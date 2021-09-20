Carter County's COVID cases up 25.4%; Oklahoma cases plummet 10.3%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,762 new cases. That's down 10.3% from the previous week's tally of 16,462 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 18th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 1.1% from the week before, with 1,030,256 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 1.43% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 36 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Some governments may have delayed reporting across the Labor Day holiday, and people who normally would have been tested might not have been tested then. Week-to-week comparisons may be inaccurate.

Carter County reported 262 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 209 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,238 cases and 141 deaths.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 47 counties, with the best declines in Oklahoma County, with 2,795 cases from 3,365 a week earlier; in Stephens County, with 280 cases from 577; and in Tulsa County, with 2,566 cases from 2,849.

Oklahoma ranked 35th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 55.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 63.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 73,487 vaccine doses, including 29,905 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 85,949 vaccine doses, including 36,907 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 4,049,060 total doses.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Nowata County with 724 cases per 100,000 per week; Blaine County with 721; and Cherokee County with 654. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Oklahoma County, with 2,795 cases; Tulsa County, with 2,566 cases; and Cleveland County, with 1,125. Weekly case counts rose in 29 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Garfield, Carter and Bryan counties.

In Oklahoma, 232 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 207 people were were reported dead.

A total of 592,074 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,440 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 42,087,432 people have tested positive and 673,763 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,704

The week before that: 2,932

Four weeks ago: 2,494

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 121,201

The week before that: 128,256

Four weeks ago: 111,242

