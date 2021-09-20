Restoring Past Memories: Digital Photo Repair Class Held at Champion Public Library

Submitted content

Learn how to repair torn, discolored family photos at Champion Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27 with the Restoring Past Memories: Digital Photo Repair Class. Guests ages 18 and older are welcome to attend the class. Participants will need to bring a photo to repair. Reservations are recommended, space is limited (580) 223-3164.

This digital photo repair class will showcase a free downloadable program for such tasks as photo retouching, image composition and image authoring. Each participant will scan in a photo they would like to restore and with the guidance from local artist and Circulation Coordinator Rudy Ellis, will be shown how to use the tools to repair tears, scratches, and retouching discolored areas on photos. Learning how to restore old family photos will help restore memories of the past for generations to come.

“We want to encourage the community to learn about technology that is available for use,” said Branch Outreach Coordinator Alyson Hayes-Blankenship. “We are excited to showcase this program with the opportunity to discover innovative ways technology can help preserve and improve our memories of the past.”

Reservations are encouraged by calling the Champion Public Library at (580) 223-3164. You can visit us at 601 Railway Express in Ardmore. The Champion Public Library is a branch of the Southern Oklahoma Library System (SOLS).

