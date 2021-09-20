Sunday crash sends two to hospitals with critical injuries

Two people from Wilson were flown to regional hospitals after a two-vehicle collision Sunday evening. Authorities said Melissa Tipton, 35, and a 7-year-old passenger were admitted with multiple critical injuries while her 17-year-old passenger was uninjured.

A 2012 Nissan Juke driven by Tipton was reportedly traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 70 when it was struck by a 2012 Kia Forte driven. An OHP incident report said the Kia was stopped at Texaco Road, about one mile west of Lone Grove, and failed to yield to through traffic around 7:20 p.m. when in struck the Juke.

The driver and passenger were reportedly uninjured. Tipton was ejected about 45 feet from the vehicle and her 7-year-old passenger was ejected about 30 feet. Tipton's 17-year-old passenger was the only person wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, according to the report.

Tipton was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and the child was flown to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, both with multiple injuries. Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigated the Sunday crash with assistance from Wilson Police, Lone Grove Police and Chickasaw Lighthorse Police.