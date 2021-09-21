Mexican roots, American trees: New citizens say opportunity keep them north of the border

Editor's note: this is the third story in a series highlighting U.S. citizenship in southern Oklahoma. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has designated Sept. 17 as Citizenship Day in the United States, which is also Constitution Day marking the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787. Check The Ardmoreite throughout the month of September for stories about local immigrants who have recently become U.S. citizens and the resources available to immigrants in the area.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world become U.S. citizens. The largest portion of new citizens each year comes from Mexico and accounted for over 13% of all new citizens in FY 2020, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The reasons to immigrate are as numerous as the stories but for two fairly new Americans from our southern neighbor, the ability to find work and plant roots are why southern Oklahoma has become their new home.

Silvia Berunen moved to the United States as an adult about 25 years ago. She and her husband have since seen their family grow by three children and five grandchildren, but the grandmother did not get her own citizenship until about two years ago.

Berunen said the reason to immigrate to the United States from Aguascalientes in central Mexico in the 1990s was simple economics. Jobs that paid enough for a home were rare, and homes offered through prospective jobs were too expensive. Once in the U.S., she and her husband had more control over their finances and livelihood.

“And here, it’s very different. I have work, I have saved some money,” she said.

Similarly, Fernando Landeros moved to the United States with family about 20 years ago for better work opportunities. He moved to the United States as a teenager but could already recognize the difference between the two countries.

“It’s hard over there. You have to start working when 6, 7 years old. If you want to get into something you have to work the right way,” Landeros said.

Berunen and Landeros both prepared for the naturalization process about two years ago by utilizing the free citizenship classes offered at the Ardmore Public Library. Over the course of about six months, both longtime residents were prepared for the citizenship exam and are now the immigrants behind new American families.

But from there, the stories of Berunen and Landeros become as unique as those from any other American family. Berunen, who is a cafeteria worker at Ardmore Middle School, also had to battle cancer during a pandemic that has kept her children and grandchildren away.

Her final surgery was in November 2020 and Berunen said she has received a good prognosis. But like others with compromised immune systems, she still takes extra precautions to keep herself healthy during the pandemic. While she misses hugs from her children and grandchildren in Missouri, she still stays in touch with video calls.

“It’s fine. For this moment, it’s fine,” she said.

The road has been difficult but Berunen said that a similar medical diagnosis for someone her age would have spelled disaster had she stayed in Mexico.

“In Mexico, for example, one person in my condition with cancer, I’m not getting work,” she said.

Landeros is a father to a 15-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, all girls. His first wife and teen daughter live nearby in Marietta, while he lives with his current wife and two young girls in Ardmore. He has learned English while working in roofing, steel works and quarry operations over the past 20 years but made the move to become a U.S. citizen just two years ago.

“I wanted better benefits for my future,” Landeros said. “I like my work.”

Berunen and Landeros each link their respective families to Mexico as their family trees in the United States grow. Berunen has grandchildren that want to learn about their Mexican ancestry and she already has plans to travel back once the pandemic wanes.

Both new citizens thank the classes at Ardmore Public Library for preparing them for citizenship and continue to use resources available to help with translation and other reference services. Berunen took a history course to learn more about the country when she discovered the citizenship classes, and Landeros first found the offerings when his wife was searching for English as a Second Language classes.

For Landeros, the next step as an American is getting his wife ready for citizenship since she recently received her green card. For Berunen, she’s going to wait until things are safer before she ventures back into ESL classes at the library.

She also wants to prepare for the next time she is called as an American to do her civic duty. Because while work may have brought her and her husband to the United States, one particular right only afforded to Americans is what helped push Berunen to citizenship.

“I wished to vote for a long time," she said.