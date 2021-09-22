Infrastructure improvements coming to Commerce, water treatment plant

The Ardmore City Commission voted to approve work on two major infrastructure plans in the near future. The first will be for two new variable frequency drives at the high-service pump station at the water treatment plant, and the second is to secure engineering services for plans for a storm sewer on the east side of North Commerce between 6th and 9th Avenues NW.

The two new variable frequency drives will cost $215,000 and will arrive within four to six months. City Engineer Thomas Mansur said though the water pumps can function without the drives, the drives help them function more efficiently.

"We draw a lot of electricity at that pump station, and the electric bill is quite expensive" Mansur said. "One of the ways we can save money is to install variable frequency drives which make it easier for the pumps to operate."

More:$500,000 upgrade planned for downtown parking lot: Some merchants are concerned about attracting homeless, reducing parking

Mansur said the city purchased and replaced one of the drives last year. Another has since gone out and a third is beginning to overheat so it has been turned off. These two drives will replace those.

"The one that is beginning to fail is overheating, so that becomes a safety issue," Mansur said. "So we've cut both of those out. The pumps can work without them, but it's just harder on the pumps."

Commissioners also gave approval to enter into a contract with Fox Engineering Inc. for engineering services for a storm sewer on Commerce. Mansur described what the engineering services will entail.

"The engineering that we propose to do here is for getting the storm sewer — basically the ditch — on the east side of Commerce between 6th and 9th (Avenues) and putting it in a box," he said.

More:As with homes for sale, homes for rent are a hot commodity

Boxing in this area will lead to less traffic hazards, improve stormwater detention and flow control, and make work easier for crews maintaining the area.

"It's a maintenance problem for the right-of-way folks to get down there and get it cleaned up," he said. "It's very difficult work, and they have to get down there and weed eat it."

Mansur said once the engineering plans are completed the state will help pay for construction costs in an amount that he's yet to be determined. When the entire project is complete, the area will be more level with the street and have green space with the potential for landscaping.