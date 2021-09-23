Ardmore burn ban in effect, rain chances slim through next week

Cooler and drier weather means more comfortable conditions outdoors for people and favorable conditions for fire. The drought conditions continuing to creep into Oklahoma this week has prompted Ardmore fire officials to issue a burn ban within the city.

“Our conditions are kind of dry out right now so we’re just going to put us a burn ban in effect until conditions change for us,” said Ardmore Fire Marshall Tim Lee. “We’re probably going to have to get a little rain before we release this thing.”

As a result, no burn permits will be issued within the city limits until the ban is lifted.

Lee said that the number of grass fires has recently increased as relative humidity has started to drop below 25% this week. With little chance of rain until next week and local conditions gradually worsening, parts of western Oklahoma are faced with the potential of more fire danger.

More:OG&E wants $875 million from its customers. Here's what to know about the request

Jennifer Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said conditions like relative humidity and wind gusts further west are even more favorable for widespread fire danger and include better fuels.

“It is getting a little more crispy out there. Really, I think the difference is relative humidity. You’ve got minimum RH values in your area of about 25% this afternoon and closer to 15% down in western Oklahoma,” Thompson said on Thursday.

Oklahoma as a whole has become drier in the past week. The U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday showed almost 80% of the state dealing with abnormally dry conditions or worse this week, compared to about 53% of the state last week. Carter County and surrounding counties are all experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with moderate drought conditions stretching through Stephens, Jefferson and extreme northwest Carter counties.

More:4 fire safety products you should always have in the house

Almost 40% of the state is experiencing moderate drought or worse, with a small portion of Harper County experiencing extreme drought.

Thompson said that weather conditions are only part of the considerations when statewide fire danger is assessed. Vegetation that can fuel large and uncontrollable fires must also be considered, including the length of a growing season and the amount of time without precipitation. A freeze can also “cure” fuels and further add to fire dangers, according to Thompson.

“Some part of the state, the fuels still haven’t dried out enough to be concerning. It’s kind of a complex forecast,” said Thompson.

The National Weather Service on Thursday expected overnight low temperatures to fall below average over the weekend before high temperatures climb back into the 90s by next week. Thompson said a cut off low front could come close to the area and cause some rain next week, and forecasts called for up to a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Statewide, we’re going to start seeing another long seven days of above-average temperatures. We will see, over the next couple of days, some below-average low temperatures — currently Saturday — so get out there and enjoy it while you can.”