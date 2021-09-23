Chamber announces replacement for retiring president /CEO, Mita Bates

Submitted content

The Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, Ardmore Development Authority and Ardmore Tourism Authority today announced that William P. “Bill” Murphy, CEcD, EDFP, has been named as president/CEO effective January 1, 2022. As president/CEO, he will work with the Chamber Board of Directors and ADA and ATA Boards of Trustees to lead the three organizations.

This appointment comes upon the retirement of Mita A. Bates — current president/CEO of the organizations who has served these organizations for over 18 years —on December 31, 2021.

Approved by unanimous vote of all three organizations, he brings a broad base of senior management experience to this role. He has 20 years of leading economic development for public, private and nonprofit organizations, along with experience in Chambers of Commerce and municipalities.

Prior to his most recent role as Deputy Secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce, he served with the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce, and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber of Commerce. He has also served in various leadership roles, including Assistant City Manager, with the Cities of Piqua, OH, Middletown, OH, and Fairborn, OH.

Nancy Sjulin, Chair, Transition Committee and Chair, Ardmore Development Authority stated, “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to welcome Bill Murphy to Ardmore and our team. With his economic development expertise, he will be an integral part of our future momentum. He will have two months to work with Mita before her retirement on December 31, 2021.”

Les Brown, Chair, Ardmore Chamber of Commerce stated, “As most of the community may know, Mita Bates is retiring as president and CEO of the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, Ardmore Development Authority, and Ardmore Tourism Authority. Board members from these three entities have worked tirelessly since early spring to identify a candidate to fill these roles. We are pleased to announce that we’ve identified and hired an excellent candidate, Bill Murphy, who brings a wide range of experience with municipalities, chambers of commerce and economic development authorities. We look forward to introducing Bill to the Ardmore community.”

Jeff Storms, Chair, Ardmore Tourism Authority noted, “Bill Murphy is an excellent choice to lead our organizations forward. He has a background that will serve the Ardmore Tourism Authority well and we look forward to the growth and success of our organization.”

“I'm very excited to bring my experiences leading economic development efforts in Ohio, Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma to Ardmore. The Chamber, its Authorities and the City have an outstanding reputation for getting things done and I can't wait to go to work with the team to continue that success” expressed Bill Murphy upon notification of his selection.

Murphy earned a Mater of Urban/Public Administration and a Bachelor of Arts, Political (Magna Cum Laude) from Wright State University. He has received numerous honors and awards from local, state, industry and professional associations.

Murphy will begin working with the organizations in late October to allow time for a smooth transition for all of the organizations. The bi-annual strategic planning retreat of all of the boards and city leadership will occur in early December outlining the priorities and strategic direction for each organization.