Plans underway for major improvement and development on N. Washington and 2nd Avenue

In the past few years, Downtown Ardmore has seen major improvements on Main Street and new businesses continue to flock to the area. However areas only a few blocks away have continued to slip further into disrepair and decline. Fortunately that is beginning to change, and plans are now in the works for several buildings located in the vicinity of N. Washington Street and 2nd Avenue.

Kori Littleton Thompson, property developer and owner/broker of I Sell Houses, has several properties in the area, and she has plans to do some major restorations.

"Basically my vision is to renovate that entire block and make it an extension of downtown," Thompson said. "I'm hoping to create some commercial spaces with some outdoor patio seating where a few bars and restaurants could come in. I want to create the sort of spaces where I would like to go and bring some new life into the area. I know it's going to be a lot of work, but I want to bring it back to something really nice."

More:OG&E wants $875 million from its customers. Here's what to know about the request

Phase one of the project is already underway with crews working to restore the property located at 120 N. Washington. The property was severely damaged last July after strong winds caused the building once located next door to collapse into it.

"Once it's done it's going to have two office spaces on the bottom floor, and the top floor will have two downtown loft apartments that will both have balconies," Thompson said. "The entire front of the first floor will be have a commercial glass front, and once everything is done the side will have a huge mural."

When that project is done she will move onto her other properties in the vicinity including the historic Mulkey Hotel building which she purchased earlier this week — though she said she is unsure what her exact plans will be for the building.

Others are reading:Mask mandate being considered by mostly unmasked Ardmore school board

Thompson said she feels it is her mission to restore historic structures such as these and help bring new opportunities and businesses into her hometown.

"A lot of people from Ardmore complain that there are not a lot of opportunities, and you need to move to Oklahoma City or Dallas if you want to do anything," she said. "I want to show people that you can stay here and really make a difference if you care about things and put in a little bit of hard work. If that attitude becomes contagious with our next generation and people care instead of complain, we'll have a much better community. I just want to be a part of the solution and not the problem."