Champion Public Library Hosts 'Banned Book Week' with Book Display and Collection

Did you know that Of Mice and Men, To Kill a Mockingbird , All American Boys , and Speak are all “Banned Books”? Come to the Champion Public Library and learn all about “Banned Book Week” with our display and collection of “Banned Books” available for check out. “Banned Book Week” will take place September 26th- October 2nd.

Books have been banned from libraries or public consumption since before the nineteenth century. Despite the alleviation in the United States (although not elimination) of such issues as racism, religious freedom, human rights, and freedom of speech through a growing multitude of media, books are still being challenged and banned from schools and other libraries. “Banned Books Week” was launched in the 1980s, a time of increased challenges, organized protests, and the Island Trees School District v. Pico (1982) Supreme Court case, which ruled that school officials can’t ban books in libraries simply because of their content.

“It’s shocking to see some of the books banned like The Wizard of Oz and Charlotte’s Web ,” said Youth Services Coordinator Stephanie Way. “Come to the Champion Public Library and learn about some of the surprising bannings, why they were removed from the shelf, and the controversy behind banning books.”

The books featured during “Banned Books Week” have all been targeted for removal or restriction in libraries and schools. By focusing on efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to books, “Banned Books Week” draws national attention to the harms of censorship.

“The library is a place where visitors can come and enjoy the intellectual freedom to choose books,” said Executive Director Gail Oehler. “As stated in our mission we hope to inspire curiosity and empower the minds of those who we serve.”

All Southern Oklahoma Library System branches will have a collection of “Banned Books” available for check out.

For more information, call (580) 223-3164. You can visit the Champion Public Library at 601 Railway Express in Ardmore. Visit us during our business hours: Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The Champion Public Library is a branch of the Southern Oklahoma Library System.

