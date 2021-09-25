Local COVID-19 hospitalizations down slightly, pressure remains on health care system

Pressure on local health care continues as Carter County continues to record hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 each week. That pressure continues to translate into long emergency room wait times and reduced services at Mercy Hospital Ardmore as the facility prepares for an employee vaccine requirement deadline next week.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health recorded 195 new cases of COVID-19 in Carter County last week and almost 1,000 new cases in the last four weeks. The number of active cases fell slightly to 323 but remained over 300 for a fourth consecutive week.

In January, the number of active cases in Carter County climbed over 1,000 but would slowly fall as low as 11 by late May, according to OSDH data compiled by The Ardmoreite.

Mercy Hospital Ardmore on Friday was caring for 18 patients with COVID-19, six of whom were receiving treatment in the hospital’s intensive care unit. Down from the nearly 40 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in early August, hospital president Daryle Voss said impacts from the pandemic are still being felt across the health care facility.

“The Emergency Room continues to be extremely busy with much longer wait times. We also continue to hold patients in the ER as they wait for beds to become available in our inpatient units,” Voss said on Friday.

Elective surgeries have been postponed for about a month and limits remain on how many patients are admitted to the hospital’s senior behavioral and inpatient rehabilitation units. Voss said it is difficult to predict when the hospital could begin returning to normal operations but is hopeful considering the number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Ardmore.

“We remain optimistic that this wave of the pandemic is softening as our COVID census has dropped into the high teens for the first time in months,” said Voss.

The pandemic has caused problems for the nation’s health care system in multiple ways beyond the direct pressure of COVID-19 patients. More than a year and a half of doctors, nurses, technicians and other health care workers pushed to their limits during a global crisis is causing burnout for some, and vaccine requirements in an effort to end the pandemic are pushing out others.

According to USA TODAY, many states have lost hundreds to thousands of hospital workers to burnout, early retirement and job transfers. Those that remain are often stretched thin and demoralized by the tens of millions of Americans who refuse a free, safe and available vaccine.

Last month, Mercy hospitals announced a $15 per hour starting pay for new hires in an effort to close any staffing gaps. Voss said he is unsure if it is directly helping fill those gaps in Ardmore but said a job fair for support staff this week filled several open positions. The hospital’s deadline for Mercy employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is this coming Thursday and Voss said employees are prepared.

“We have been able to successfully plan for the loss of co-workers who are choosing not to get vaccinated. The impact will be felt across all areas of the hospital but mitigation efforts are in place to continue the mission of Mercy in our community,” said Voss.