Champion Public Library to host book sale

Submitted content

The Friends of Champion Public Library will have a book sale October 4 through October 9 during regular business hours.

Hardback books will be 50 cents or 5 for $2. Paperbacks will be 25 cents or 5 for $1.

Anyone interested in becoming an active supporter of the Champion Public Library can join the Friends of the Champion Public Library Group! Friends of Libraries are non-profit, charitable groups formed to support libraries in their communities.

For more information, call (580) 223-3164. You can visit the Champion Public Library at 601 Railway Express in Ardmore.

The Southern Oklahoma Library System is a 2021 ONE Award Finalist!