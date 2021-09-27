Carter County's COVID cases fall 25.6%; Oklahoma cases plummet 16.6%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 12,317 new cases. That's down 16.6% from the previous week's tally of 14,762 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 19th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 18.9% from the week before, with 837,185 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 1.47% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 10 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Carter County reported 195 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 262 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,433 cases and 144 deaths.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 58 counties, with the best declines in Tulsa County, with 2,232 cases from 2,566 a week earlier; in Oklahoma County, with 2,535 cases from 2,795; and in Payne County, with 192 cases from 371.

Oklahoma ranked 35th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 55.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 64%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, Oklahoma reported administering another 68,005 vaccine doses, including 26,732 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 76,995 vaccine doses, including 32,558 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 4,069,708 total doses.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Choctaw County with 750 cases per 100,000 per week; Cotton County with 671; and Harper County with 624. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Oklahoma County, with 2,535 cases; Tulsa County, with 2,232 cases; and Cleveland County, with 1,029. Weekly case counts rose in 19 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Comanche, Choctaw and Pushmataha counties.

In Oklahoma, 275 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 232 people were were reported dead.

A total of 604,391 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,715 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 42,931,354 people have tested positive and 688,032 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Sept. 26.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,252

The week before that: 2,612

Four weeks ago: 2,915

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 102,610

The week before that: 111,420

Four weeks ago: 128,233

