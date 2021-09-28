Decades in the making: Citizenship classes prepare South Korean immigrant for American citizenship

Editor's note: this is the fourth and final story in a series highlighting U.S. citizenship in southern Oklahoma. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has designated Sept. 17 as Citizenship Day in the United States, which is also Constitution Day marking the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787. The Ardmore Public Library holds free classes to prepare immigrants for the U.S. naturalization process.

MADILL — Kim Kwon has spent more than half of her life in the United States. Her father passed away when she was only a young teen, and her mother and brother both died several years later. In 1988 while she was in her mid 20s, Kwon and her husband left South Korea and followed other family to Oklahoma City and Norman.

She eventually received a green card that allowed her to live and work permanently in the United States. Kwon would go on to become a restaurant owner and operator, and has lived in parts of the country from Washington and Texas.

She and her husband have owned the Asian Palace Chinese restaurant in Madill for over 20 years but it was actually operated by others for most of that time. Kwon said problems arose several years ago which meant big changes for the small-town restaurant.

“Then they messed it up, this restaurant, so we came back. Now I have this one for a little over six years, close to seven years,” she said.

Back in Madill and operating the restaurant, Kwon said she started to earnestly think about becoming a full-fledged U.S. citizen but wasn’t sure where to start. After asking some of her own employees and neighbors, one woman had just the connection.

“She tells me ‘oh, my sister at the library in Ardmore,’” Kwon said.

The woman was the sister of Elizabeth Gaylor, an outreach librarian with the Ardmore Public Library. Kwon signed up for free citizenship classes led by Gaylor and was prepared for her exam. Two years ago, Kwon was naturalized as an American citizen.

“Now after I get the American citizenship, I feel more comfortable,” Kwon said. “I can go to vote.”

She hesitated to take her citizenship test for years because of language barriers that she eventually found a way to overcome thanks to the free classes. Kwon traveled from Madill to Ardmore once a week for classes that prepared her for written and oral portions of the citizenship exam. Mock interviews were also held to better prepare students for the naturalization process.

Even after taking the citizenship classes, Kwon also took a free computer literacy class held through the Ardmore Public Library. She also hopes to continue studying English with the library's English as a Second Language classes.

Kwon and her husband are two of only about 6,200 Korean-Americans in Oklahoma, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Despite few, if any, fellow Koreans in southern Oklahoma, Kwon said that she has still been able to find a home here.

“When I was living in Korea, I liked Korea. I come to here, I love America,” she said.

Hailing from Seoul, which had about 10 million people when she left in 1988, Kwon said she likes the rural areas of southern Oklahoma over a bustling world metropolis. She has not returned in over two decades.

“Maybe later after I retire and when I have the time I go look around,” she said.

Retirement is something that Kwon and her husband are considering as they get older, and the pair may return to the Pacific northwest when that day comes. But much like other American small business owners, exactly when retirement will come isn’t very clear.

“Hopefully soon, but I don’t know,” she said.