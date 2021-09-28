Cooler temperatures, rain coming this week

It's going to feel a bit more like fall starting on Wednesday as a slow-moving front begins to push through the area bringing cooler temperatures and a high chance of rain. According to Phillip Ware, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, the rain will linger in the area through at least Sunday.

"We're looking at a bit of a pattern change from where we've been for the past month or so," Ware said. "We've got a slow moving storm system that's going to bring multiple chances of rain into the area starting late Tuesday and continuing through the weekend."

Ware said current models show the best chance of the most widespread rainfall will be on Wednesday with lingering scattered showers and storms on Thursday, Friday and Saturday before the system moves out of the area on Sunday. Fortunately, any storms are not likely to be severe.

"We could see some thunderstorms but at least in the Ardmore area we're not expecting organized severe weather," he said.

Going hand-in-hand with the rain are cooler temperatures. Daytime highs are expected to drop into the lower 80s on Wednesday and Thursday then dip down into the upper 70s on Friday. Ware said this could potentially be the end of reaching back into the 90s until next year.

"Temperatures are definitely trending downward," he said. "Right now we've got the forecast highs dipping down to the upper 70s by Friday, and that's going to continue into at least early next week. Once you get out much more than a week things get to be a little less reliable, but we don't foresee any warmer temperatures for the next 10 days at least."