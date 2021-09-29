Carter County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 36% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 36% of people living in Carter County are fully vaccinated as of Sept. 28, according to data from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Oklahoma reported 610,385 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Oklahoma as of Sept. 28 are Oklahoma County (55%), Caddo County (53%), Tulsa County (53%), Canadian County (53%) and Noble County (51%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Carter County as of Sept. 28:

How many people in Carter County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

45% of people in Carter County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 21,729 people

36% of people in Carter County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 17,619 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Oklahoma have been vaccinated so far?

57% of people in Oklahoma have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,231,217 people

48% of people in Oklahoma are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,876,006 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.