ADA conducts housing study and asks for the community's help with online survey

The Ardmore Development Authority has partnered with Houston-based Community Development Strategies to perform a housing study to help determine the needs and wants of Ardmore workers and what types of housing needs to be built to further accommodate a growing workforce. Earlier in the month the Community Development Strategies team visited the area to gather information, and now they are asking for the public's help with an online survey for people who work in Ardmore.

ADA Vice President of Economic Development Andrea Anderson said that last time a housing survey was conducted was in late 2005/early 2006, and the survey resulted in the development of Hickory Ridge.

"Hickory Ridge was designed with the intent that it would be an affordable neighborhood for a dual-income household where both of those incomes were coming from the local distribution industry," Anderson said. "All of the houses in the first phase were built with that in mind, and now we know that those houses from phase one were basically sold out before they were even completed. Now they've completed three phases, and they're all full."

While Hickory Ridge may have temporarily solved some of the housing issues for one particular demographic at the time, a lot has changed over the following decade and a half. Housing was also an issue that came up during the ADA's 2017 workforce study which found that housing was needed for midlevel and upper management workers moving into the area. Since then the need has continued to grow even more and now includes workers across the spectrum.

"Over the past 18 months or so since COVID hit and a lot of our local industries — particularly the distribution centers that have grown and expanded — we're hearing that housing is a need on a more regular basis," Anderson said. "Now it's needed for everyone, from people just starting out at an entry level position all the way to the very top of management. They're all having issues."

Anderson said Community Development Strategies began the study earlier in the month by visiting the area to meet with local developers, bankers, the larger employers, and officials from the City of Ardmore, Carter County, and the City of Lone Grove. When talking to the employers, the focus was not only on what they have been hearing from their employees, but also information such as typical wages, common hours, and where their employees currently lived.

While the team is currently working to compile the data, they are also asking for help from the public with a survey focusing on the housing needs and wants for the people who live and work in Ardmore.

"We really want to hear the opinions from everyone across the spectrum," Anderson said. "We don't want just young families, but also single people, families with older kids who are maybe looking for more space, and people who are closer to the end of their careers who are possibly looking to downsize."

The survey is completely anonymous and will be available through October 13. Links are available from the Ardmore Development Authority's website, Facebook page, or directly at www.surveymonkey.com/r/HT5SN75.

Anderson said the survey includes questions about where people are currently living and in what type of homes (house, apartment, mobile home, etc.) as well as what people's ideal living situation would be.

"Do you want to buy or do you want to rent," Anderson said. "If you want to rent, would you prefer a house or an apartment? If you want to buy do you want to own a house or a condo?"

Anderson said she hopes to have the results of the study sometime in November prior to Thanksgiving and plans to have a representative from Community Development Strategies come in to give a presentation of the findings. The results will also be posted on the ADA's website.