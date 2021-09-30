Carter County Health Department to host COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru

Submitted content

The Carter County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru event on Friday, October 1st from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., weather permitting.

Vaccines will be given at the Ardmore National Guard Readiness Center, located at 3245 Prairie Valley Rd. in Ardmore, OK. Appointments are available online at vaccinate.ok.gov or by calling 211.

Attendees will enter from Prairie Valley Rd. across from the Best Buy warehouse. Vaccines will be administered in the vehicle and participants will park for the observation period.

Health officials request that dogs be left at home, as sometimes they panic when the nurse approaches with the vaccine.

All vaccine types will be available, while supplies last.

Pfizer is available for ages 12 and up for 1st, 2nd, 3rd doses, and boosters.

Moderna is available for ages 18 and up for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd doses.

Janssen/J&J is available for ages 18 and up as a single dose only.

A 3rd dose of Pfizer or Moderna can be given to those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, at least 28 days after the 2nd dose.

Pfizer boosters are available at least 6 months after 2nd dose of Pfizer for:

• 65 years of age and older and residents of long-term care facilities

• 50 to 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions

• 18 to 49 years of age with underlying medical conditions and upon consideration of individual benefits and risk.

• 18 to 64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 because of occupational (essential workforce) or institutional setting.