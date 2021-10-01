Ardmore Little Theatre kicks off its 67th season with 'The Dixie Swim Club'

Submitted content

Tickets for ALT's 2021-2022 season are now available, providing member benefits and discounted admission for season ticket holders. The coming four-show season includes three plays postponed last wear because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to those postponements. ALT will honor season tickets from the previous schedule as well as tickets for the new season.

"The Dixie Swim Club" tells about five Southern women, old college friends who were members of the swim team. They meet yearly for a reunion at a beach-side cottage to catch up, laugh and meddle in each other's lives. It is a fun and touching comedy about relationships that last for decades. The show opens Thursday, October 7, and continues through Sunday, October 10.

Second show of the season will be "Elf The Musical" held over from last year It's a Christmas story about Buddy, a human who thinks he is an elf, but discovers the truth and helps the people of New York City rediscover the true meaning of Christmas. The show is scheduled for Monday, December 6, through Sunday, December 12.

"Cheaper by the Dozen," a stage classic, was also held over from last year. It tells the story of a family with 12 kids, whose father is one of the great pioneers of industrial efficiency. When the dad applies his industrial tactics to home life, things get very confusing and funny for all the kids -- and also terribly embarrassing for his teen-aged daughter, Anne. Show dates are February 24-27.

Wrapping up the four-show season will be a drama, "The Drowning Girls" about three women who have two things in common: all were married to the same man, and all three drowned in their bathtubs. As the story progresses, the three reflect on misconceptions of love, married life, and the not-so-happily ever after.

Season membership levels start at $45 for a single ticket for each of the shows, with a discount of 12% off regular admission rates. There are five levels of membership, with increased savings up to 34% at the highest mark.

ALT membership is open to individuals or groups, and can be arranged at the theater's office in the Goddard Center, by phone at 580-223-6387, or through the website, ardmorelittletheatre.com.

Reservations for "The Dixie Swim Club" opens to season ticket holders on Friday, October 1, and to the public on Monday, October 4, through those same contact points listed above.