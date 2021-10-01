Hiroya Tsukamoto set to perform at the Goddard Center on October 15

On Friday night, October 15, Ardmore will be treated to a special concert by Japanese-born guitarist and storyteller Hiroya Tsukamoto. Tskukamoto said his entire life he has been surrounded by music.

"My parents played music — not professionally or anything like that — but I grew up around music as a kid," he said. "Then as I got more into middle school I got more interested in performing music myself."

In the year 2000, Tsukamoto moved from his native Kyoto to Boston to attend the Berklee College of Music. After graduation he moved to New York City where he resides to this day.

"I really like the environment (of the United States), he said. "Back in Japan you have minimal freedom because it's a very formal society. You have to watch other people, and other people are watching you too to make sure that everybody acts about the same. Also, here in America, I can learn lots of various skills from other performers."

Tsukamoto said his shows typically consists of two sets of 45 minutes with an intermission or one long 70 minute session where he likes to take the audience on a journey with him.

"Whenever I'm introducing a song, I'll talk about where I got the inspiration for it," he said. "For example there is a song I wrote about a woman in West Virginia after she shared her personal story with me, and that really inspired me to write a song about her. There is also another song that I wrote in a small village back in Japan where my grandparents came from. So I really want my audience to travel with me through my music and stories.'

Though this will be Tsukamoto's first time time in Oklahoma, he's quite familiar with its people.

"My hometown is a sister city of Stillwater, and a bunch of students from OSU end up there studying abroad and teaching English," he said "So when I was in middle school there were a bunch of English teachers from Oklahoma."

Hiroya Tsukamoto will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 15 at the Goddard Center. Members can reserve their tickets for free. Otherwise tickets are 421.50 for adults and $11.50 for students. Tickets can be purchased in person or b y calling the Goddard Center box office at 580-2265-0909 during regular business hours.