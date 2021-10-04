Carter County's COVID cases fall 26.2%; Oklahoma cases plummet 12.1%

Mike Stucka

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 10,826 new cases. That's down 12.1% from the previous week's tally of 12,317 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 19th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 10.3% from the week before, with 751,187 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 1.44% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 14 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Carter County reported 144 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 195 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,577 cases and 148 deaths.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 52 counties, with the best declines in Oklahoma County, with 2,018 cases from 2,535 a week earlier; in Cleveland County, with 640 cases from 1,029; and in Tulsa County, with 1,851 cases from 2,232.

Oklahoma ranked 35th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 56.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 64.6%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Thursday, Oklahoma reported administering another 82,311 vaccine doses, including 27,889 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 56,448 vaccine doses, including 21,928 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 4,152,019 total doses.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Washington County with 660 cases per 100,000 per week; Mayes County with 584; and Comanche County with 570. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Oklahoma County, with 2,018 cases; Tulsa County, with 1,851 cases; and Comanche County, with 688. Weekly case counts rose in 24 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Washington, Mayes and Creek counties.

In Oklahoma, 234 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 275 people were were reported dead.

A total of 615,217 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,949 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 43,683,048 people have tested positive and 701,169 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 3.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,915

The week before that: 2,202

Four weeks ago: 2,870

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 92,489

The week before that: 100,026

Four weeks ago: 126,488

